IGL Bonus Issue: Leading city gas distributor (CGD) Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) announced on Wednesday, December 4, that it will consider issuing a bonus issue of shares at its upcoming board meeting on December 10, 2024.

IGL was incorporated in 1998 when it took over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited). The project started laying the network for distributing natural gas in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to domestic, transport, and commercial consumers.