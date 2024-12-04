Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IGL Bonus Issue: CGD Indraprastha Gas board to consider free issue of shares; record date to be fixed on THIS day

IGL Bonus Issue: CGD Indraprastha Gas board to consider free issue of shares; record date to be fixed on THIS day

Nikita Prasad

  • IGL Bonus Issue: CGD Indraprastha Gas board will consider issuing a free issue of shares at the board meeting on December 10, 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas Station (Mint)

IGL Bonus Issue: Leading city gas distributor (CGD) Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) announced on Wednesday, December 4, that it will consider issuing a bonus issue of shares at its upcoming board meeting on December 10, 2024.

IGL was incorporated in 1998 when it took over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited). The project started laying the network for distributing natural gas in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to domestic, transport, and commercial consumers.

IGL is a joint venture between central gas utility GAIL, oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and the Delhi government, who collectively hold a 50 per cent stake in the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
