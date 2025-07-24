IGL declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

IGL Q1 Results: The city gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, announced that the company's board of directors will hold its scheduled quarterly meeting on 30 July 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday, 24 July 2025. IGL will also announce its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on the same day.

“This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 30 July 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025,” the company informed the BSE through an official filing.