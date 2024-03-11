IGL, MGL, Gujarat Gas: Decline in Asian spot LNG price to aid earnings prospects
IGL, MGL, Gujarat Gas: The share prices of these Gas distribution companies have remained volatile on mutiple concerns. The Decline in spot LNG prices however are expected to aid prospects. Apart from margin benefit, gas supplies will become competitive compared to other industrial fuels
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) , Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Gujarat Gas share prices have seen volatility in the recent past. The Mahanagar Gas share price that had outperformed peers during past one year , however declined almost 10% in a month on concerns of its exclusivity in operations in the Mumbai region coming to an end.
