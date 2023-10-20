IGL, MGL shares tank up to 11% as Delhi government approves EV policy
Shares of City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas (MGL) tanked up to 11 percent on Friday following the Delhi government's approval of the electric vehicle (EV) policy for cab aggregators and delivery service providers.
