IGL Q1 Results: Profit drops 11% YoY to ₹428 crore despite jump in revenue. Details here

IGL Q1 Results: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday, July 30, posted a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹427.81 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). The company's profit stood at ₹480.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

The fall came despite a jump in revenue, which rose to ₹4326.75 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹3,887.52 crore in Q1 FY25, a growth of 11.2% YoY.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood a ₹511.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, as against ₹581.85 crore in the corresponding period last year, registering a decline of 12% YoY.

However, EBITDA margins saw a sharp decline from 17% to 13% on a YoY basis.

Overall, during the quarter, volumes saw a 6% growth to 830.87 million SCM. Most categories — CNG, PNG — saw an improvement, while natural gas sales were constant. However, LNG volumes saw a 56% decline.

The consolidated earnings performance includes the earnings outcome of subsidiary IGL Genesis Technologies Limited and associates -- Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited and Central U.P. Gas Limited.

IGL Standalone Q1 Results On a standalone basis, IGL saw an 11.33% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 to ₹355.94 crore from ₹401.45 crore. However, its revenue from operations climbed to ₹4,326.60 crore, recording a jump of 11.29%.