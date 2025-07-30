IGL Q1 Results: Profit drops 11% YoY to ₹428 crore despite jump in revenue. Details here

IGL Q1 Results: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday, July 30, posted a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit to 427.81 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). The company's profit stood at 480.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Saloni Goel
Updated30 Jul 2025, 05:21 PM IST
The fall came despite a jump in revenue, which rose to 4326.75 crore in Q1 FY26 from 3,887.52 crore in Q1 FY25, a growth of 11.2% YoY.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood a 511.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, as against 581.85 crore in the corresponding period last year, registering a decline of 12% YoY.

However, EBITDA margins saw a sharp decline from 17% to 13% on a YoY basis.

Overall, during the quarter, volumes saw a 6% growth to 830.87 million SCM. Most categories — CNG, PNG — saw an improvement, while natural gas sales were constant. However, LNG volumes saw a 56% decline.

The consolidated earnings performance includes the earnings outcome of subsidiary IGL Genesis Technologies Limited and associates -- Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited and Central U.P. Gas Limited.

IGL Standalone Q1 Results

On a standalone basis, IGL saw an 11.33% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 to 355.94 crore from 401.45 crore. However, its revenue from operations climbed to 4,326.60 crore, recording a jump of 11.29%.

More to come...

