Mint Market
Subscribe

IGL Q3 results: Net profits rise 11% YoY to ₹391 crore; ₹3.25/share dividend declared — Check record date here

IGL Q3 results: Net profits rise 11% YoY to 391 crore; 3.25/share dividend declared — Check record date here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated12 Feb 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 12 February 2026.
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

IGL Q3 results: Indraprastha Gas' net profits rise 11% YoY to 391 crore; 3.25/share dividend declared, according to the company's exchange filing on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

“We wish to inform that board of directors in its meeting held today has declared interim dividend@ 162.5% i.e. 3.25 per share (Face value of 2/- each) on the equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Indraprastha Gas fixed the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend issue on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Stock MarketIndian Stock MarketIndraprastha GasStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIGL Q3 results: Net profits rise 11% YoY to ₹391 crore; ₹3.25/share dividend declared — Check record date here
Read Next Story