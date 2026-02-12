IGL Q3 results: Net profits rise 11% YoY to ₹391 crore; ₹3.25/share dividend declared — Check record date here

IGL Q3 results: Indraprastha Gas' net profits rise 11% YoY to ₹391 crore; ₹3.25/share dividend declared, according to the company's exchange filing on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

“We wish to inform that board of directors in its meeting held today has declared interim dividend@ 162.5% i.e. ₹3.25 per share (Face value of ₹2/- each) on the equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Indraprastha Gas fixed the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend issue on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

