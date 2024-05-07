Active Stocks
IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹433 crore, revenue down 2% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

IGL Q4 Results: The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to ₹3,964.42 crore, compared to ₹4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.

IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rose nine per cent to ₹433 crore in the March quarter; Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas station (Mint)Premium
IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rose nine per cent to 433 crore in the March quarter; Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas station (Mint)

IGL Q4 Results: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 7, reporting a rise of nine per cent in consolidated net profit at 433.79 crore, compared to 397.51 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to 3,964.42 crore, compared to 4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.

 

 

more to come

Published: 07 May 2024, 05:47 PM IST
