IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹433 crore, revenue down 2% YoY; dividend declared
IGL Q4 Results: The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to ₹3,964.42 crore, compared to ₹4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.
IGL Q4 Results: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 7, reporting a rise of nine per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹433.79 crore, compared to ₹397.51 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to ₹3,964.42 crore, compared to ₹4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started