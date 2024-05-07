Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to 433 crore, revenue down 2% YoY; dividend declared

IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹433 crore, revenue down 2% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • IGL Q4 Results: The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to 3,964.42 crore, compared to 4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.

IGL Q4 Results: Net profit rose nine per cent to 433 crore in the March quarter; Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas station (Mint)

IGL Q4 Results: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 7, reporting a rise of nine per cent in consolidated net profit at 433.79 crore, compared to 397.51 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading city gas distributer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped two per cent to 3,964.42 crore, compared to 4,056.44 crore in the year-ago period.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
