IGL sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026. Details here

Indrapastha Gas Limited (IGL), on Thursday, announced that the board will meet on Thursday, February 12, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

“This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2026, interalia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing dated February 5.

IGL Q3 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the company to post a 5% year-on-year (YoY) and 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) rise in its total volumes.

“Slowing D-PNG growth and increasing competition from alternate fuels in the I/C segment will be the key risks to long-term volume growth prospects,” the company said in a note.

It further expects EBITDA to rise up to 9% QoQ. “An increase in sales volumes from GAs – both existing and newly awarded ones – will be a key monitorable,” it added.

Meanwhile, brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates IGL's EBITDA to surge 46% YoY and 20% QoQ on low base and Gujarat VAT benefit.

“We expect gas costs to decline by Rs0.3/scm (1%) qoq, and realization to rise Rs0.6/scm (1.3/scm). The benefit of lower VAT (and lower APM costs) will likely be part offset by stronger HH-linked gas and a weaker,” the brokerage firm said in its report.

IGL's Q2 results 2025 highlights IGL posted a 4.5% sequential increase in net profit at ₹372 crore in the second quarter, up from ₹356 crore in Q1. The state-run firm’s revenue rose 2.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹4,022 crore, supported by stable demand conditions.

On the operational side, EBITDA declined 13.6% to ₹442 crore from ₹511.7 crore in the previous quarter, as higher input costs weighed on margins. Consequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 11% from 13.1% in Q1.

The city gas distributor reported a 2.76% QoQ rise in revenue from operations to ₹4,445.89 crore in the September quarter of FY26, compared with ₹4,326.60 crore in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, operating revenue climbed 8.9% from ₹4,083.92 crore.

During the quarter, net sales from CNG stood at ₹3,420.60 crore, marking a 9% YoY increase from ₹3,146.64 crore in Q2FY25. Net sales from PNG grew 10% annually to ₹1,009.96 crore from ₹918.91 crore, while other PNG-related sales fell sharply by 75% year-on-year to ₹1.07 crore from ₹4.28 crore.

IGL share price trend IGL share price was trading marginally down to ₹172.71 on Thursday, February 5.

The stock has remained under pressure in the near-term, as it slided 9.37% in a month and 16.49% in six months.

Zooming out further, IGL stock has remained negative by declining over 15.66% in last one year and 36% in five years.

IGL shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹229 on July 8, 2025 and 52-week low of ₹170.12 on February 2, 2025.