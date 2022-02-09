IGL share price at 52-week low after weak Q3 results. Experts on stock outlook

According to stock market experts, if IGL share price goes below ₹380, then it may further go up to ₹360 per share levels. They said that IGL shares are currently trading in the range of ₹380 to ₹400 and it is under retracement as market was expecting weak Q3 results from the company. They said that if the IGL shares close above ₹380 levels today and it manages to open above this level tomorrow morning, then we can expect rebound in the counter. However, they also said that on breaching of ₹380 levels; the stock may go up to ₹360 apiece levels.