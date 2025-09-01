IGL shares to be in focus on Tuesday after THIS joint venture update — Check details here

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 1 September 2025, after the company's board of directors announced that they are setting up a solar plant joint venture in Rajasthan in collaboration with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), according to an exchange filing.

“Board in its meeting held on 29 March 2025, approved the setting up of Solar Plant in the State of Rajasthan through a Joint Venture with M/s Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL),” the company informed BSE through the filing.

According to the filing data, the joint venture between IGL and RVUNL will have an equity participation from both partners in the ratio of 74:26, marking a 74% and 24% stake in the venture, respectively.

The company would have an initial paid-up capital of ₹5,00,000 or 5 lakh, which will be divided into 50,000 equity shares of ₹10 apiece. IGL will nominate four directors for the JV's board, while RVUNL will nominate two directors in the venture.

Also Read | IGL board approves renewable energy JV for solar power plant in Rajasthan

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Trend Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price closed 2.08% higher at ₹210.95 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹206.65 at the previous market close. The company announced its joint venture move after the market operating hours on 1 September 2025.

IGL shares have given stock market investors more than 5.29% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the natural gas company's shares have lost 22.92% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 2.85% in 2025 and has gained more than 4% in the last one-month period. In the last five stock market sessions, IGL stock is trading 0.85% higher on the Indian stock market.

IGL shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹285.30 on 2 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹153.25 on 21 November 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹29,533.03 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 1 September 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee