IGL stock check: Indraprastha Gas rallies 14% in three months, outperforms Sensex by 5%; Should you buy or sell?

IGL stock check: Shares of city gas distributor (CGD) Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) have rallied 14 per cent in the last three months and outperformed the 30-share BSE Sensex by nearly five per cent. In the last six months, IGL has provided 26.19 per cent returns to investors against Nifty 50's 12.6 per cent. According to domestic brokerage HDFC Securities, IGL will likely witness volume growth led by the CGD's focus on expanding its city gas network in existing and new areas and competitive CNG price vs petrol/diesel.