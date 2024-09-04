IGL stock check: Indraprastha Gas rallies 14% in three months, outperforms Sensex by 5%; Should you buy or sell?

  • IGL stock check:

Nikita Prasad
Published4 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Trade Now
IGL stock has rallied 14 per cent in last three months; In Picture: Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas Station (Mint)
IGL stock has rallied 14 per cent in last three months; In Picture: Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas Station (Mint)

IGL stock check: Shares of city gas distributor (CGD) Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) have rallied 14 per cent in the last three months and outperformed the 30-share BSE Sensex by nearly five per cent. In the last six months, IGL has provided 26.19 per cent returns to investors against Nifty 50's 12.6 per cent. According to domestic brokerage HDFC Securities, IGL will likely witness volume growth led by the CGD's focus on expanding its city gas network in existing and new areas and competitive CNG price vs petrol/diesel.

 

 

IGL was incorporated in 1998 when it took over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited). The project started laying the network for distributing natural gas in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to domestic, transport, and commercial consumers.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIGL stock check: Indraprastha Gas rallies 14% in three months, outperforms Sensex by 5%; Should you buy or sell?

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

405.00
03:48 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-1.3 (-0.32%)

Tata Steel

151.30
03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-0.8 (-0.53%)

Bharat Electronics

298.90
03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
1.7 (0.57%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.65
03:57 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-1.3 (-0.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,776.40
03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
320.9 (7.2%)

B E M L

4,109.20
03:55 PM | 4 SEP 2024
257.4 (6.68%)

Indigo Paints

1,540.20
03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
89.95 (6.2%)

Prestige Estates Projects

1,880.00
03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
94.9 (5.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00626.00
    Chennai
    73,210.00-160.00
    Delhi
    72,638.00-661.00
    Kolkata
    73,782.001,198.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue