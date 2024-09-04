Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IGL stock check: Indraprastha Gas rallies 14% in three months, outperforms Sensex by 5%; Should you buy or sell?

IGL stock check: Indraprastha Gas rallies 14% in three months, outperforms Sensex by 5%; Should you buy or sell?

Nikita Prasad

  • IGL stock check:

IGL stock has rallied 14 per cent in last three months; In Picture: Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas Station (Mint)

IGL stock check: Shares of city gas distributor (CGD) Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) have rallied 14 per cent in the last three months and outperformed the 30-share BSE Sensex by nearly five per cent. In the last six months, IGL has provided 26.19 per cent returns to investors against Nifty 50's 12.6 per cent. According to domestic brokerage HDFC Securities, IGL will likely witness volume growth led by the CGD's focus on expanding its city gas network in existing and new areas and competitive CNG price vs petrol/diesel.

IGL was incorporated in 1998 when it took over the Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited). The project started laying the network for distributing natural gas in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to domestic, transport, and commercial consumers.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
