IGL declares 2nd interim dividend of ₹10 per share, record date next week1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Indraprashta Gas Ltd (IGL) has declared the second interim dividend of ₹10 per share for FY23
Natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Ltd's (IGL) board on Thursday approved the declaration of the second interim dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Shares of IGL were trading marginally higher, recovering from intraday low, at ₹439 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon deals.
