“Further to our letter dated March 18, 2023, this is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has declared 2nd interim dividend @ 500% i.e, ₹10/- per share (Face value of Rs. 2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial year 2022-23. As informed vide letter dated March 18, 2023 the record date for ascertainment of shareholders entitled to receive the aforesaid interim dividend shall be March 31, 2023 (Friday)," the company informed in an exchange filing today.