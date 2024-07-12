Ignoring market noise is difficult but not impossible. Here’s how to do it.
Summary
- Scary headlines often mask a more benign reality. So when big investors make potential market-moving calls, be sure to fully understand their view and, more importantly, see what they actually do.
In September 2023, a large, reputed research house called the rally in mid cap and small cap stocks “irrational exuberance". Earlier this year, a reputed fund manager closed his fund to new money, citing the “frenetic and euphoric rally". The rally, however, continues unabated to this day.