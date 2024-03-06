IIFL Finance share price down 20%; Jefferies downgrades the stock ratings to Hold as gold loan ban may hurt profit
Stock Market Today: IIFL Finance saw its stock price decline 20% in morning trades on Tuesday as the ban of gold loans has dampened investor sentiments. Gold loan book is around 32% of its AUM as per analysts. Jefferies has Downgrade stock to Hold ratings as ban ban will hurt profit
Stock Market Today: IIFL Finance saw its stock price decline 20% in morning trades on Tuesday as the ban of gold loans has dampened investor sentiments. The share price had declined 20% on Monday also post Reserve Bank of India barred IIFL Finance from disbursing Gold Loans. The IIFL Finance share price trading at close to ₹382.80 now in the morning trades thereby is down more than 35% compared to closing levels of around ₹596.80 on the BSE on Friday
