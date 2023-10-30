IIFL Finance share price may see 25% upside, says Jefferies; initiates coverage with ‘Buy’ rating
IIFL Finance has strengthened its retail franchise by expanding branches by two times in three years, which is likely to drive 23% asset under management (AUM) CAGR and 26% NII CAGR over FY23-26, according to foreign brokerage Jefferies.
IIFL Finance, the diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), is expected to see healthy net interest income (NII) growth, stabilising asset quality and strong earnings growth, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started