IIFL Finance, the diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), is expected to see healthy net interest income (NII) growth, stabilising asset quality and strong earnings growth, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has strengthened its retail franchise by expanding branches by two times in three years, which is likely to drive 23% asset under management (AUM) CAGR and 26% NII CAGR over FY23-26, according to foreign brokerage Jefferies.

Moreover, a higher mix of gold and housing loans should keep credit costs in check, while its thrust on an off-balance-sheet strategy will boost ROA and optimize capital consumption, Jefferies said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The global brokerage initiated its coverage on IIFL Finance with a ‘Buy’ rating and target price of ₹760 per share, implying an upside of 25% from Friday’s closing price.

IIFL Finance’s margins have expanded in the last few quarters and are expected to ease from Q2 highs due to a potential 30-40 bps rise in cost of funds (CoF). Lending rate hikes in gold and MFI loans should partly cushion the impact, as per Jefferies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It expects net interest margin (NIM) (% of AUM) to stay healthy at 7.5-7.8% and expects NII to clock 26% CAGR over FY23-FY26.

Moreover, asset quality of the company improved as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell to 1.8% from a peak of 3.2% and wholesale GNPA fell to 0.4% as of Q2FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We believe a balanced mix of lower-risk housing/ gold loans (53% of loans), lower mix of wholesale/ capital market loans (5% of AUM versus 20% in FY18) and a manageable mix of digital/ unsecured business loans (6-7% of loans) will keep credit costs in check at 2-2.2% of loans over FY23-26E," Jefferies said.

According to the global brokerage, strong topline growth, better operating efficiencies and IIFL Finance’s off-balance-sheet strategy should support 24% earnings per share (EPS) CAGR and higher RoA and ROE of 3.4% and 20%+ over FY24-26E.

The risks include a growth slowdown, lower co-lending, regulatory changes, and deterioration in asset quality.

IIFL Finance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹525.52 crore for the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 32.35% from ₹397.06 crore during the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY24 increased 22.17% YoY to ₹2,475.7 crore.

IIFL Finance share price has risen over 7% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 27% year-to-date (YTD). In the last one year, IIFL Finance shares have rallied over 49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 12:45 pm, IIFL Finance shares were trading 0.60% higher at ₹610.50 apiece on the BSE.

