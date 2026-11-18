IIFL Finance block deal: IIFL Finance shares rallied in early trade on Wednesday, November 18, after a large block deal involving the non-banking finance company’s shares drew investor attention.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, promoted by Prem Watsa, likely sold its entire 13.25% stake in the lender for around ₹3,454 crore, as it sought to unlock funds for its proposed acquisition of IDBI Bank.

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The stock rose as much as 6.4% to an intraday high of ₹677 per share on the BSE. The proposed transaction involved the sale of up to 56.53 million shares at a floor price of ₹611 apiece, representing a 3.9% discount to IIFL Finance’s closing price of ₹636.05 on November 17.

Fairfax plans complete exit from IIFL Finance According to the term sheet, FIH Mauritius Investments, Fairfax’s investment arm, was offering up to 56.53 million shares, equivalent to 13.25% of IIFL Finance, through a 100% secondary placement. The transaction was described as a ‘clean out trade’, indicating that the seller intended to exit its entire holding.

Fairfax held a 13.64% stake in IIFL Finance at the end of the September quarter. It had originally acquired a 22% stake in the lender in 2015, with its holding subsequently declining to just over 13%, partly as the company expanded its capital base.

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IIFL Capital Services was the sole bookrunner for the transaction. The offer opened on Tuesday and was scheduled to close at around 8 am on Wednesday, November 18, with an option for an earlier closure.

Reuters had first reported on November 11 that Fairfax was considering selling its IIFL Finance holding to raise funds for its proposed purchase of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank from the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The acquisition is valued at ₹52,878 crore, or approximately $5.56 billion, and is among the largest cross-border banking transactions in recent years.

IDBI Bank acquisition and Blackstone investment in focus

Fairfax’s proposed IDBI Bank acquisition is part of a broader financial services strategy. The company plans to combine IDBI Bank, Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services into an integrated financial services entity following the proposed transaction.

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"Fairfax's objective in buying the 60.72% interest in IDBI Bank is to make it, over time, a leading global Indian bank headquartered in India," the company said in the statement on 12 November. "To assist in achieving this objective, Fairfax proposes to contribute all of FFHL's interests in Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd and Go Digit General Insurance Ltd and all of FIH's interest in IIFL Capital Services Ltd to IDBI Bank."

Meanwhile, IIFL Finance is also preparing for a significant capital infusion. US-based alternative asset manager Blackstone plans to invest ₹5,000 crore, or around $535 million, in the company through a preferential allotment of shares. The investment is expected to give Blackstone a nearly 16% stake in the lender.

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Last week, IIFL Finance said that it would expand its capital base, with US buyout firm Blackstone set to take a 16% stake through warrants and convertible shares.

The proposed investment comes as Fairfax prepares to monetise its holding, making the two transactions important developments for IIFL Finance’s shareholder base and capital structure.

IIFL Finance share price performance Following Wednesday’s rally, IIFL Finance shares were trading closer to their 52-week high of ₹704.90, recorded in August 2026. The stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹409.45 in April 2026.

The shares had gained 9.5% over the past month and 8% in three months. Their gains stood at 48% over six months and 19% over one year. Over a five-year period, IIFL Finance shares had delivered multibagger returns, rising 107%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.