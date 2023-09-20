IIFL Finance share price rises over a per cent in a weak market; HSBC sees 35% upside in stock2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST
IIFL Finance stock rises over a per cent as HSBC initiates coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and a target price of ₹790.
IIFL Finance share price rose over a per cent in morning trade defying weak market sentiment after global financial firm HSBC initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation, pegging the target price of ₹790, implying an upside of as much as 35 per cent from the stock's previous session's close of ₹586.35 on BSE.
