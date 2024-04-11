IIFL Finance shares gain 23% in 4 sessions, up 39% from March low – here's what's driving the sharp recovery
IIFL Finance: Over the past four trading sessions, the stock has surged by 23%, showcasing a remarkable recovery. Since hitting their March low of ₹313 apiece, the shares have appreciated by 39%, currently trading at ₹435.65 apiece.
The shares of IIFL Finance, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in retail credit, have recently witnessed a notable resurgence. This rebound follows a significant sell-off observed in the first three weeks of March, triggered by RBI restrictions on its gold loan disbursements.
