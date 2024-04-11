IIFL Finance: Over the past four trading sessions, the stock has surged by 23%, showcasing a remarkable recovery. Since hitting their March low of ₹ 313 apiece, the shares have appreciated by 39%, currently trading at ₹ 435.65 apiece.

The shares of IIFL Finance, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in retail credit, have recently witnessed a notable resurgence. This rebound follows a significant sell-off observed in the first three weeks of March, triggered by RBI restrictions on its gold loan disbursements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past four trading sessions, the stock has surged by 23%, showcasing a remarkable recovery. Since hitting their March low of ₹313 apiece, the shares have appreciated by 39%, currently trading at ₹435.65 apiece. This resurgence was underpinned by several positive developments.

Also Read: Uday Kotak of Kotak Bank shows THIS wild card as he warns to be ready for turbulence {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 05, the stock experienced a notable uptick of 13.18% following the revision of the price band limit for the stock, which was increased to 20% from the previous 10%.

Additionally, on April 02, the company announced that it had received approval from the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Ltd) to acquire equity shares worth up to ₹284.40 crore in the stock exchange through an off-market transfer from FIH Mauritius Investments.

Despite experiencing a significant rebound, the shares are currently trading 38% lower from their peak of ₹704 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 04, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on IIFL Finance, prohibiting it from sanctioning and disbursing gold loans due to material supervisory concerns.

In an effort to fortify its financial standing, the company successfully raised ₹500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on March 21, as part of its larger plan to raise ₹2,000 crore. These bonds carry an interest rate of 9.50% per annum and are slated to mature on March 20, 2027, as per the company's regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIFL Finance stands out as a prominent RBI-regulated non-banking financial company specialising in retail credit. Alongside its subsidiaries, IIFL plays a significant role in providing small-ticket gold, home, and business loans, boasting loan assets amounting to approximately ₹78,000 crores and a net worth exceeding ₹10,000 crore, as outlined in the company's recent exchange filing.

As of December 31, 2023, the gold loan assets under management (AUM) reached ₹24,692 crore, comprising 32% of the total loan assets. In the third quarter of FY24, the gold loan AUM witnessed a remarkable 35% year-on-year (YoY) surge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It's noteworthy that the company caters its gold loans to a diverse range of segments, including salaried individuals, self-employed professionals, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

