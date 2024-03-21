IIFL Finance stock hits another 52-week low, lost 44% of its value in 12 sessions
Over the past 12 trading sessions, IIFL Finance has witnessed a substantial decline in its share price, plummeting from ₹597 per share to the current trading price of ₹336, marking a steep decrease of 44%.
Investors in IIFL Finance, a prominent NBFC specialising in retail credit, have experienced a significant decline in their wealth as the company's shares have plummeted sharply after the RBI imposed restrictions on its gold loan disbursements, raising concerns about liquidity among investors and lenders.
