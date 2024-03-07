IIFL Finance stock recovers ground with 10% jump after significant 2-day slump
IIFL Finance shares surged by 10% to ₹420.40 as Fairfax India agreed to invest up to US$200 million in liquidity support amid RBI's gold loan disbursement embargo.
Shares of IIFL Finance, one of the leading NBFCs engaged in retail credit, rebounded in today's session with an intraday gain of 10%, reaching ₹420.40 apiece after the company on Wednesday announced that Fairfax India agreed to invest up to US$200 million in liquidity support amidst the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embargo on the company's gold loan disbursements.
