IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of NCDs, issue to open for subscription this week1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 03:12 PM IST
- IIFL Finance is offering bonds maturing in two years, three years and five years
IIFL Finance is planning to raise through the public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue will open for public subscription this week on Friday, January 6, 2023 and close on January 18, 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started