“we would like to intimate that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 30, 2022 has approved the Shelf Prospectus dated December 30, 2022 and Tranche I Prospectus dated December 30, 2022 and the Company has filed the same on December 30, 2022, for the proposed public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai (“ROC"), which is duly taken on record by ROC," IIFL Finance informed in an exchange filing.