IIFL Finance to raise up to 1,000 crore via bonds, offers up to 10.03% yield

IIFL Finance will open a public issue of bonds to raise up to ₹1,000 crore, for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation. The bonds offer up to 10.03% yield and a high degree of safety. The IIFL bonds would be issued at a face value of ₹1,000 and the minimum application size is ₹10,000 across all categories. The public issue opens on 3 March and closes on 23 March, with an option of early closure. The allotment will be made on a first-come-first-served basis.

IIFL Finance, one of India's largest Non-Banking Financial Companies, will issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to ₹100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore (aggregating to a total of ₹1,000 crore).

The IIFL Bonds offer the highest yield of 10.03% p.a. for the tenor of 87 months. The NCD is available in various options like monthly, annual and at maturity.

In the current scenario, the rate of interest offered by IIFL Finance bonds is very attractive compared with other debt products. Liquid funds offer average net yields of 2.8%-3%, ultra-short-term funds offer average net yields of around 3-3.5%., short-term funds offer an average net yield is around 4%-4.25%, while banks are currently offering an interest of around 5.1% for a 3 year fixed deposit.

This 10.03% rate is also getting locked in for 87 months. This is a big advantage as liquidity eases post-Covid world for the next few years, most experts believe that interest rates can head down and to lock-in, a good interest rate is a big advantage. Today the interest rates on 10-year government securities are at 6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajesh Rajak, CFO, IIFL Finance said, “Through a strong physical presence of 2500 branches across India and a well-diversified retail portfolio, IIFL Finance caters to the credit need of the underserved population. The funds raised will be used to meet the credit need of more such customers and accelerate our digital process transformation to enable a frictionless experience."

He added, “IIFL has an impeccable track record of more than 25 years and all the bond issues and the debt obligations have always been paid on time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIFL Finance is one of India’s largest retail-focused financial services companies. IIFL Finance’s Loan Assets under Management is ₹42,264 crore.

