Mumbai: Shares of IIFL group companies surged on Thursday after promoters' holding in IIFL Finance Ltd crossed 25%, triggering speculation of an open offer.

However, IIFL Finance clarified to exchanges that its founders did not intend to acquire more than 25% stake and will not make any open offer.

According to Securities Exchange and Board of India (Sebi) rules, share acquisition beyond 25% triggers an open offer in the market.

Shares of IIFL Finance hit the upper circuit of 10%, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd gained 8.2%, and IIFL Securities Ltd advanced 12%.

"This is to clarify that promoter group voting rights has not exceeded 25% and promoter group has no intent to acquire more than 25% or make any open offer," said IIFL in an official statement.

Earlier, IIFL Finance reported to exchanges that its promoters have acquired an additional 0.12% sake in the company taking its holding in the company to 25.02% from 24.98%.

It is unclear on how IIFL Finance is assessing that the voting rights have not exceeded 25% when the exchange filing shows holding in excess of 25%.

According to Sebi's Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, a company can trigger an open offer only when it has crossed the threshold of 25% voting rights.

