IIFL has 'Buy' tag on Vedant Fashions shares, sees over 27% upside

Vedant Fashions has increased its exclusive brand outlets (EBO) retail area, at a CAGR of 16% in the past few years (including Covid-impacted years), and expects to maintain the same run-rate along with a high single-digit SSS growth. With presence currently in 223 cities & towns in India, the firm has identified 150 new cities & towns, to expand its presence in the medium term, the brokerage added.