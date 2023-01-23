IIFL Securities declares 150% dividend, scrip ended on a green note2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:49 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹2,037.95 Cr, IIFL Securities Limited is a small-cap company that does business as a stockbroking firm. A well-known online trading platform for stock market investments is IIFL Securities. The company has declared its Q3FY23 results today and along with this, it has declared a dividend of 150% for the financial year 2022-2023.
