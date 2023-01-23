IIFL Securities declares 150% dividend, scrip ended on a green note

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. January 23, 2023 has inter-alia considered and approved an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 150%) for the financial year 2022-2023. The record date for the said purpose is February 03, 2023, which has been already intimated to the Stock Exchange(s) vide letter dated January 17, 2023."