Radhika Jeweltech shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, Radhika Jeweltech share price has appreciated from around ₹17 to ₹196.85 apiece levels, logging more than 1,000 per cent rise in this period. However, IIFL Securities sees more upside in the multibagger stock. The brokerage research report says that the stock has given fresh breakout at ₹180 and in near term it may go up to ₹230 levels.

