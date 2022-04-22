IIFL Securities sees up to 70% upside in this IT stock in 6 months

IIFL Securities sees up to 70% upside in this IT stock in 6 months2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
- Dev Information Technology share is currently trading at 52 week's high of near ₹177 per share levels, says IIFL Securities research report
Dev Information Technology share price has been moving northward ever since it announced its collaboration with Adani Institute Of Digital Technology Management (AIDTM) and Orena Solutions to upskill IT Students and IT Professionals. In last one month, the stock has shot up from ₹135 to ₹175, logging around 30 per cent rise in this period. However, IIFL Securities sees more upside in the counter. According to IIFL Securities research report, Dev IT share price may go up to ₹300 apiece levels in next 6 months, delivering strong 70 pre cent return to its shareholders in this period.
Highlighting the reason for being bullish on Dev Information Technology share price; IIFL Securities research report says, "The company announced its collaboration with Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management (AIDTM) and Orena Solutions to upskill IT Students and IT Professionals In cutting edge technologies."
Explaining significance of these collaborations of Dev IT company; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Dev IT has teamed up with AIDTM & Orena Solutions to upskill IT students & professionals in Cloud, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Blockchain and ongoing digital transformation technologies and give them career opportunities."
Expecting the uptrend in Dev IT shares to continue; Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities added, "Currently it is trading at 52 week's high of around ₹177 per share levels. Recently, we witnessed a strong Technical breakout above 150 levels. Volumes are substantial in this stocks and have potential to rise."
On its suggestion to positional investors in regard to Dev IT shares; IIFL Securities research report says, "We expect it may test 250 to 300 levels in up to 6 months. Buy and hold with the stop loss of ₹138 for the target of ₹250 and ₹300 respectively."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.