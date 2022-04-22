IIFL Securities sees up to 70% upside in this IT stock in 6 months

Dev Information Technology share price has been moving northward ever since it announced its collaboration with Adani Institute Of Digital Technology Management (AIDTM) and Orena Solutions to upskill IT Students and IT Professionals. In last one month, the stock has shot up from ₹135 to ₹175, logging around 30 per cent rise in this period. However, IIFL Securities sees more upside in the counter. According to IIFL Securities research report, Dev IT share price may go up to ₹300 apiece levels in next 6 months, delivering strong 70 pre cent return to its shareholders in this period.

