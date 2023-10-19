IIFL Securities stock surges 3.7% on solid Q2 earnings, records new 52-week high
IIFL Securities shares record a new 52-week high of ₹112 apiece in today's trade by gaining 3.7% in value. The company on Wednesday posted a 94% YoY surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹108 crore.
IIFL Securities stock made a significant move in today's trading session, opening at ₹109 apiece compared to the previous closing price of ₹108.10. It then continued to climb, registering a new 52-week high of ₹112 per share in response to the company's Q2 FY24 earnings report.
