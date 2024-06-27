IIFL Securities turns bearish after SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock manipulation, stock crashes 10%
Shares of IIFL Securities crashed over 10 per cent on Thursday after SEBI initiated its probe on Sanjiv Bhasin's alleged role in stock market manipulation
Shares of domestic brokerage IIFL Securities turned bearish soon after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated a probe into Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation. Bhasin, who regularly provides stock trading suggestions on various business news channels, was associated with IIFL Securities as a consultant on a contractual basis.
