Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 15:52:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.15 0.93%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,573.50 2.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.55 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.00 2.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 376.60 3.19%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IIFL Securities turns bearish after SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock manipulation, stock crashes 10%
BackBack

IIFL Securities turns bearish after SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock manipulation, stock crashes 10%

Nikita Prasad

Shares of IIFL Securities crashed over 10 per cent on Thursday after SEBI initiated its probe on Sanjiv Bhasin's alleged role in stock market manipulation

Small and mid-cap stocks have performed better compared to large-cap stocks in the recent period.Premium
Small and mid-cap stocks have performed better compared to large-cap stocks in the recent period.

Shares of domestic brokerage IIFL Securities turned bearish soon after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated a probe into Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation. Bhasin, who regularly provides stock trading suggestions on various business news channels, was associated with IIFL Securities as a consultant on a contractual basis.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Jun 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue