Shares of domestic brokerage IIFL Securities turned bearish soon after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated a probe into Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation. Bhasin, who regularly provides stock trading suggestions on various business news channels, was associated with IIFL Securities as a consultant on a contractual basis.

