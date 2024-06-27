Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  IIFL Securities turns bearish after SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock manipulation, stock crashes 10%

IIFL Securities turns bearish after SEBI investigates Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock manipulation, stock crashes 10%

Nikita Prasad

  • Shares of IIFL Securities crashed over 10 per cent on Thursday after SEBI initiated its probe on Sanjiv Bhasin's alleged role in stock market manipulation

Small and mid-cap stocks have performed better compared to large-cap stocks in the recent period.

Shares of domestic brokerage IIFL Securities turned bearish soon after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated a probe into Sanjiv Bhasin's role in stock market manipulation. Bhasin, who regularly provides stock trading suggestions on various business news channels, was associated with IIFL Securities as a consultant on a contractual basis.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.