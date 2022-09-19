IIFL share price may surge up to 80% in long term, believes this brokerage

IIFL shares have been in uptrend since August 2020. In this time horizon, this financial stock has risen from around ₹65 to ₹365 apiece levels, delivering around 460 per cent return to its shareholders. IIFL share price is currently trading close to its 52-week high of ₹396 apiece levels on NSE. However, brokerage firm Ventura Securities believes that the stock may further continue to rise. The brokerage has given long-term target of ₹650 apiece levels. AS IIFL share price today is ₹365 per share, the brokerage is expecting near 80 per cent rise in this financial stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}