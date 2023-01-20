IIFL Wealth declares ₹17 per share dividend, 1:1 bonus shares and stock split4 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:44 PM IST
- 360 One Wam (Formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) has declared its Q3FY23 results.
360 One Wam (Formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) has declared its Q3FY23 results. The company declared revenue from operations of ₹415 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹378 Cr recorded in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 10%. Total revenues stood at ₹410 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹420 Cr in Q3FY22 representing a YoY fall of 3%. The company's total expenses reached ₹186 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹222 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY fall of 16%. The company declared a consolidated Profit before Tax (PBT) of ₹223 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹198 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 13% YoY. The company's net profit reached ₹180 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹155 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 16% YoY.
