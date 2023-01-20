IIFL Wealth declares 17 per share dividend, 1:1 bonus shares and stock split

The company informed stock exchanges by saying that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “a) fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 17/- (Rupees seventeen only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only) each and has fixed record date as Monday, January 30, 2023, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Saturday, February 18, 2023, subject to applicable taxess; b. sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only), into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each fully paid up and consequential alteration(s)to the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution and any other approval(s) of the concerned regulatory authorities; c. increase in the authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 26,53,00,000/- (Rupees twenty six crore fifty three lakh only) to Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees fifty crore only) divided into 50,00,00,000 (fifty crore) equity shares of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, as adjusted for sub-division of equity shares bearing face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and consequential alteration to Clause V(a) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company by way of an ordinary resolution and any other approval(s) of the concerned regulatory authorities; d. issue of 1 (one) bonus equity share of the Company of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of face value Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each (i.e. as adjusted for sub-division of the equity shares of the Company) subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution and any other approval(s) of the concerned regulatory authorities."