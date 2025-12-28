IIP data to FOMC minutes: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stock market next week: The Indian equity market closed in the red on Friday, December 26, as investors continued to book profits in the absence of fresh triggers and amid mixed global signals.

The Sensex declined 367 points, or 0.43%, to finish at 85,041.45, while the Nifty 50 fell 100 points, or 0.38%, to close at 26,042.30. Broader markets also weakened, with the BSE Midcap index edging down 0.18% and the Smallcap index sliding 0.34%.

“Markets ended the holiday-shortened week with modest gains, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After a strong start, benchmark indices remained subdued in subsequent sessions amid mixed global cues and thin year-end volumes. The Nifty settled at 26,042.30, while the Sensex closed at 85,041, reflecting a cautious yet resilient undertone,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stock market outlook next week On the stock market outlook for next week, Mishra added that the markets are likely to stay range-bound in the near term, with liquidity conditions remaining muted and key macro cues awaited.

“Investors may continue to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy, focusing on large-cap stocks and select cyclicals offering relative value and stability. Traders are advised to remain stock- specific, trail stop-losses on profitable positions, and avoid aggressive leverage amid expected volatility around the expiry and data releases. A balanced approach with disciplined risk management remains crucial as markets enter the New Year,” Mishra added.

Top triggers for the Indian stock market IIP data The stock market investors will closely track India's industrial output data (IIP) for the month of November 2025 in the coming week. According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the release of the Index for November 2025 will be on 29 December 2025.

The IIP growth rate for the month of October 2025 was 0.4 percent, which was 4.0 percent in the month of September 2025. The slow growth in the month was attributed to less working days because of several festivals in the month, including Dussehra, Dipawali and Chhath.

FOMC minutes The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to publish the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s regular meeting on the December 31. In the December meeting, the Fed maintained its monetary policy easing by cutting the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

