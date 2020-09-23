IL&FS : Sebi enhances penalty to 1 crore on 3 credit rating agencies

While the regulator came down heavily on the rating agencies with sharp observations but it was felt that the same was not reflected in penalty, according to several experts. Sebi examined the order passed by Adjudicating Officer (AO) and observed that the penalty levied by AO appeared to be erroneous and not commensurate with the overall impact these violations had on the market. In view of the same, the competent authority granted approval to review the AO order and accordingly the regulator issued show cause notices to rating agencies, "calling upon the reasons why the penalty amount should not be enhanced".