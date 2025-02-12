Imagicaaworld Entertainment shares climbed over 8 percent on Wednesday, February 12, after the company informed the bourses about its board’s approval for a fundraise amounting to ₹345.19 crore through a preferential issue. It also announced strong results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25).

Fundraising Details The company announced that the fundraise will be executed in two parts:

Equity Share Issuance: Imagicaaworld will issue up to 2.34 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each on a preferential basis at a price of ₹73.50 per share. This move will raise approximately ₹172.59 crore. The shares will be allotted to both promoter and non-promoter entities.

Convertible Warrants: The company will issue up to 2.34 crore convertible warrants, entitling holders to subscribe to an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 face value each. These warrants will also be issued at a price of ₹73.50 per unit, raising an additional ₹172.59 crore.

Among the key allottees, DMart promoter Gopi Kishan Damani has been allotted 17 lakh shares. Other recipients include Cybage Software (20.4 lakh shares), AFOUR Enterprises (6.93 lakh shares), and Zapfin Teknologies (6.8 lakh shares), among others.

Financial Performance The company announced its Q3FY25 results on February 12, revealing a mixed financial performance. The consolidated net profit declined over 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3.2 crore from ₹4.3 crore in Q3FY24. However, compared to the previous quarter (Q2FY25), where the firm reported a net loss of ₹6.5 crore, the latest earnings indicate a significant recovery.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹93.2 crore in the quarter under review, marking an increase of nearly 27 percent from ₹73.6 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue surged by 118 percent from ₹42.7 crore in Q2FY25, signaling strong operational momentum.

Stock Price Trend Following the announcement, Imagicaaworld Entertainment’s stock experienced notable gains. During intraday trading, the stock surged as much as 11.2 percent to hit a day’s high of ₹76. It eventually closed the session with an 8.43 percent gain at ₹74.07.

Despite the surge, the stock remains over 28 percent below its 52-week high of ₹103.24, recorded in August 2024. However, it has rebounded more than 26 percent from its 52-week low of ₹58.65, hit in January 2025.