Imagicaaworld Entertainment allots 17 lakh shares to DMart promoter Gopi Kishan Damani. Details here

Imagicaaworld Entertainment's shares rose over 8% on February 12 after announcing a 345.19 crore fundraising plan. The company will issue equity shares and convertible warrants at 73.50 each, with significant participation from notable investors like DMart's Gopi Kishan Damani.

Pranati Deva
Published12 Feb 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Imagicaaworld Entertainment allots 17 lakh shares to DMart promoter Gopi Kishan Damani. Details here(Agencies)

Imagicaaworld Entertainment shares climbed over 8 percent on Wednesday, February 12, after the company informed the bourses about its board’s approval for a fundraise amounting to 345.19 crore through a preferential issue. It also announced strong results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25).

Fundraising Details

The company announced that the fundraise will be executed in two parts:

Equity Share Issuance: Imagicaaworld will issue up to 2.34 crore equity shares with a face value of 10 each on a preferential basis at a price of 73.50 per share. This move will raise approximately 172.59 crore. The shares will be allotted to both promoter and non-promoter entities.

Convertible Warrants: The company will issue up to 2.34 crore convertible warrants, entitling holders to subscribe to an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of 10 face value each. These warrants will also be issued at a price of 73.50 per unit, raising an additional 172.59 crore.

Among the key allottees, DMart promoter Gopi Kishan Damani has been allotted 17 lakh shares. Other recipients include Cybage Software (20.4 lakh shares), AFOUR Enterprises (6.93 lakh shares), and Zapfin Teknologies (6.8 lakh shares), among others.

Financial Performance

The company announced its Q3FY25 results on February 12, revealing a mixed financial performance. The consolidated net profit declined over 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 3.2 crore from 4.3 crore in Q3FY24. However, compared to the previous quarter (Q2FY25), where the firm reported a net loss of 6.5 crore, the latest earnings indicate a significant recovery.

Total income for the quarter stood at 93.2 crore in the quarter under review, marking an increase of nearly 27 percent from 73.6 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue surged by 118 percent from 42.7 crore in Q2FY25, signaling strong operational momentum.

Stock Price Trend

Following the announcement, Imagicaaworld Entertainment’s stock experienced notable gains. During intraday trading, the stock surged as much as 11.2 percent to hit a day’s high of 76. It eventually closed the session with an 8.43 percent gain at 74.07.

Despite the surge, the stock remains over 28 percent below its 52-week high of 103.24, recorded in August 2024. However, it has rebounded more than 26 percent from its 52-week low of 58.65, hit in January 2025.

On a broader scale, Imagicaaworld’s stock has declined around 5 percent over the past year. Notably, after five consecutive months of losses since September 2024, the stock has rebounded by 13 percent in February 2025. In January 2025, the stock had posted a 7 percent decline.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 04:26 PM IST
