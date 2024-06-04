Indian markets logged their worst session in over four years on Tuesday, June 4, experiencing a dramatic reversal, undoing the gains seen on Monday as poll trends indicated a tighter-than-anticipated fight for the incumbent Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 4,389.7 points or 5.74 percent lower at 72,079 whereas the NSE Nifty 50 closed 1,379.4 points or 5.93 percent lower at 21,884.5.

Meanwhile, in intraday deals, Sensex tanked 6,234.35 points or 8.15 percent to 70,234.4 whereas Nifty crashed 1.982.45 points or 8.52 percent to 21,281.4, the highest intraday fall in the last 4 years, since March 23, 2020.

Going ahead, experts outline the key support and resistance levels to watch.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The index has fallen by about 5% due to a weaker trend for the NDA in the poll counting. The market, which had begun to price in a landslide victory for the NDA, is witnessing a significant correction due to margin calls, as retail investors were carrying heavily leveraged positions. Support seems to be very fragile. Immediate support is visible at the psychological level of 22,000, below which the index might fall further towards 21,400-21,500. Recovery looks possible once the trend moves in favor of the BJP winning the election comfortably.

Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research, Religare Broking

Markets plunged sharply today, erasing the gains of the past four months. On the index front, Nifty has retested its major support zone at the long-term moving average, the 200 DEMA, after eight months, around 21,280, followed by some recovery. We expect high volatility to persist in the near future, so participants should limit their trades and wait for more stability. However, investors can take this opportunity to accumulate quality stocks available at attractive prices.

Key levels to monitor for Nifty a closing basis for tomorrow are:

Nifty: Support at 21,200-21,400 and Resistance at 22,400-22,600

Vaibhav Jain, Head of Content & Education, Share.Market

We are seeing Nifty 50’s support at 21,700 and 21,100. Currently, the Nifty 50 is hovering around 22,000 and a close above 21,700 would be a good point to consider taking long positions.

On the upper side, 22,800 acts as the first resistance where we might see some profit booking, post which all time high of 23,338 will be a crucial point to break to see further upside.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates

Technically, Nifty will find support near 21,250, where the 200-DEMA is located, and resistance near 23,340 levels in the short term.

In summary, the market's reaction to the election results has introduced significant volatility, with various analysts highlighting key support and resistance levels to monitor. Investors are advised to proceed cautiously, with opportunities to buy quality stocks during this period of uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!