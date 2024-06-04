Immediate support for Nifty at 21,200? Experts outline key levels to watch out for after today's market crash
Sensex and Nifty experienced a steep decline, with Sensex dropping 5.74% and Nifty falling 5.93%. Experts suggest immediate support at 21,200 for Nifty, with caution advised for investors amidst the uncertain market conditions.
Indian markets logged their worst session in over four years on Tuesday, June 4, experiencing a dramatic reversal, undoing the gains seen on Monday as poll trends indicated a tighter-than-anticipated fight for the incumbent Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
