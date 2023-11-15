Impact of US inflation data on stock markets, here are 5 things to watch out for in near-term
US inflation for October came in at 3.2%, below estimates but above the Fed's target, impacting the stock market. Nifty 50 and Sensex indices in India saw a bullish start following softer-than-expected US inflation data.
The US inflation print for October came in at 3.2%, which was lower than analysts estimates but above the US Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target. This changed the sequence of events for the stock market on Wednesday. Tracking overnight cues from the US market, the domestic equities benchmark indices got off to a bullish start. Softer-than-expected US inflation data supported the view that the central bank might be done hiking interest rates.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started