Improved US biotech funding to aid FY25 growth, expects Jonathan Hunt, MD & CEO, Syngene International
Stock Market Today: Syngene International reported 6% year-on-year rise in net profit during Q4 while revenues declined 8%. As funding challenges from US biotech leading to decreased demand for R&D services, has impacted second half FY24, improved funding for US biotech may aid FY25 growth
Syngene International share price have remained volatile in the recent past. The concerns on challenging funding conditions for US biotech that led to decreased demand for R&D services have addded to the volatility in Biocon Research arm Syngene International share prices.
