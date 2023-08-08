Improved US growth outlook drives Lupin stock prices to 52-week high

Lupin’s revenues from the US markets, contributing to 34% to overall revenues, grew 57.4% year-on-year and 2.6% sequentially during Q1 FY24. The company had received four new drug approvals for launches by the USFDA and launched three products in the quarter in the US, taking the total number of generic products in the US markets to 158. Analysts said that the company’s base business performance is likely to have remained strong with lower pricing pressure. However, the company in June also launched the HIV treatment product Prezista generics with 180 days exclusivity for one dosage strength.