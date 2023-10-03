Rise in cement prices in Sep to offset energy cost hike: Experts
For September 2023 average prices are up 4% month-on-month and for second quarter are up 0.5-1.0% sequentially, as per analysts at Jefferies India Private Ltd.
NEW DELHI : The improvement in cement prices seen during September remains positive for the manufacturers amidst rising energy costs.
